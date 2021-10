SURF CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman was charged Tuesday with killing her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend at his home at the New Jersey shore.

Authorities in Ocean County announced they arrested 55-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan in Landenberg, in southeastern Pennsylvania, on Monday. Heffernan faces two murder counts and two weapons counts and was being held in Pennsylvania pending extradition to New Jersey.