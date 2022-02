RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 72-year-old woman apparently was struck and killed by her own car in a parking lot after she got out of the running vehicle to enter a post office in south Reno, authorities said Friday.

A witness came across the woman on the ground in an empty parking spot with extensive injuries Wednesday at the Steamboat Post Office near Bishop Manogue High School, the Washoe County sheriff's office said.