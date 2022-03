Richard Drew/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A 26-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in the death of a 87-year-old Broadway singing coach who was shoved to the ground on a New York City street.

Lauren Pazienza, of Port Jefferson, Long Island, turned herself in to face a manslaughter charge in the death of Barbara Maier Gustern, which police said was the result of “an unprovoked, senseless attack.”