This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MILFORD — People on the hunt for a used car in Milford have another option.

Wiz Auto Group is opening a new location, Wiz Sports and Imports, at 825 Bridgeport Ave., the former home of Land Rover. Thomas Thorndike, the company’s controller, said the owner Leonard Wisniewski has been in in the car dealership business for 48 years and formerly operated under the name Wiz Leasing Inc.