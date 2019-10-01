Witnesses: Truck veered off road before striking bikers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Witness accounts of a June crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire say the driver of a truck veered into the opposite lane of traffic at least twice before colliding with the oncoming bikers.

A police affidavit unsealed Tuesday says Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was driving erratically on westbound Route 2 on June 21. A man driving behind him said he remembered "dust being kicked up" when the truck and attached trailer went over the shoulder before the driver corrected the action. The man said the truck eventually "plowed" into the eastbound motorcyclists.

The 23-year-old Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide in the crash.

The seven who died were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses.