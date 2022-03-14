Witness: Army attacks in eastern Myanmar worst in decades JERRY HARMER, Associated Press March 14, 2022 Updated: March 14, 2022 11:23 p.m.
1 of6 In this image taken from video provided by Free Burma Rangers, a Myanmar military helicopter fires rockets west of Loikaw in Kayah State, Myanmar on Feb. 21, 2022. While Russia’s war in Ukraine dominates global attention, Myanmar’s military is targeting civilians in air and ground attacks on a scale unmatched in the country since World War II, according to a longtime relief worker who spent almost three months in a combat zone in the Southeast Asian nation. (Free Burma Rangers via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 In this image taken from video provided by Free Burma Rangers, a Myanmar military helicopter fires rockets west of Loikaw in Kayah State, Myanmar on Feb. 21, 2022. While Russia’s war in Ukraine dominates global attention, Myanmar’s military is targeting civilians in air and ground attacks on a scale unmatched in the country since World War II, according to a longtime relief worker who spent almost three months in a combat zone in the Southeast Asian nation. (Free Burma Rangers via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 In this image taken from drone video provided by Free Burma Rangers, black smoke arises from burning buildings in Waraisuplia village in Kayah State, Myanmar on Feb. 18, 2022. While Russia’s war in Ukraine dominates global attention, Myanmar’s military is targeting civilians in air and ground attacks on a scale unmatched in the country since World War II, according to a longtime relief worker who spent almost three months in a combat zone in the Southeast Asian nation. (Free Burma Rangers via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 In this image taken from drone video provided by Free Burma Rangers, smoke arises from burning buildings in Waraisuplia village in Kayah State, Myanmar on Feb. 18, 2022. While Russia’s war in Ukraine dominates global attention, Myanmar’s military is targeting civilians in air and ground attacks on a scale unmatched in the country since World War II, according to a longtime relief worker who spent almost three months in a combat zone in the Southeast Asian nation. (Free Burma Rangers via AP) AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
BANGKOK (AP) — While Russia's war in Ukraine dominates global attention, Myanmar's military is targeting civilians in air and ground attacks on a scale unmatched in the country since World War II, according to a longtime relief worker who spent almost three months in a combat zone in the Southeast Asian nation.
David Eubank, director of the Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian relief organization, told The Associated Press that the military’s jets and helicopters stage frequent attacks in the areas of eastern Myanmar where he and his volunteers operate, bringing medical and food aid to civilians caught in conflict.