With windfall, city tries to reach kids trapped in violence SARA BURNETT, Associated Press Oct. 7, 2021 Updated: Oct. 7, 2021 12:29 a.m.
Rockford, Ill., Mayor Tom McNamara
Kurt Whisenand, the deputy police chief in Rockford, Ill.
Zakia Buchanan, center, shows TikTok videos to her mom, Delicia Harris, left, as her youngest sister Antoinette Harris, touches her face Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Rock Cut State Park in Loves Park, Ill. The eruption in violence in the city among people stuck at home wasn't a surprise to Harris who has worked with youth programs in Rockford.
Delicia Harris, 50, a survivor of domestic violence, prays at the SOAR Assembly, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Rockford, Ill. The eruption in violence in the city among people stuck at home wasn't a surprise to Harris who has worked with youth programs in Rockford.
Annie Hobson, director of the Camp Hope, one of the programs Rockford, Ill., is offering not only for kids who are victims, but those who are present when abuse is occurring, poses for a portrait at Atwood Park, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Rockford, Ill. For kids between 8-11 who made the trip to the park, Hobson believes it makes perfect sense that kids exposed to violence might become violent themselves. "That's what they've seen. That's what they know," she said, adding that the campers leave with better coping skills and a mentor they will connect with throughout the year.
Annie Hobson, director of the Camp Hope, one of the programs Rockford, Ill., is offering not only for kids who are victims, but those who are present when domestic abuse is occurring
A man walks past the commissioned mural titled We are Rockford, by Artist, Ryan "Stuk One" Lape of famous Rockford, Ill., natives Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Rockford. Pictured from left are, Angel Martinez, Golden Gloves Champion; Michelle Williams, Best selling author and mental health advocate, former member of Destiny's Child; Sara Dorner, President Rockford United Labor, first woman President of RUL; Bing Liu, Oscar-winning director, and Fred VanVleet: NBA superstar.
In this June 12, 2021, photo, Lilia Perez of Rockford, Ill., right, leads a prayer at the curbside memorial for Jordan Thomas near the site where the mother of four was shot and killed May 29, 2021, at a house party in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — The teenagers were arrested so many times that Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand knew them by name. Accused of shootings, carjackings and armed robberies, they had become some of the most violent young offenders in Rockford, Illinois — a city with no shortage of them.
But it was a report from a few years earlier that gave Whisenand the most pause.