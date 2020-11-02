Wisconsin logs another 3,433 virus cases, 3 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin recorded another 3,433 coronavirus cases on Monday and three more deaths, continuing a COVID-19 surge that began in early September.

The seven-day average for new cases hit 4,463, nearly double what it was a month ago and more than six times as high as what it was before the surge began two months ago, based on figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Wisconsin ranked third in the number of new cases per capita, behind only North Dakota and South Dakota.

There have now been 2,050 deaths in Wisconsin attributed to COVID-19, which is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita at 35 deaths per 100,000 people.

Wisconsin's first death from COVID-19 was reported on March 20. It took nearly five months before the state recorded 1,025 deaths on Aug. 14. But it's taken less than three months for deaths to double.

There remained more than 1,500 people hospitalized statewide due to the virus.