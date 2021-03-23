Wisconsin lawmakers claim $555K in expenses during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state lawmakers claimed more than $555,000 in daily expense reimbursements in 2020 even though they never convened for a floor session over the last eight months of a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, records released Tuesday show.
Legislators claimed $555,159 in expenses, known as per diems, according to the records from the Senate and Assembly chief clerk's offices. Lawmakers can claim such payments for daily expenses they accrue for work done in Madison. The payments are in addition to their $53,000 annual salaries.