Wisconsin Teamsters happy with pension funds in virus bill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Thousands of Wisconsin Teamsters are celebrating after President Joe Biden signed the coronavirus relief bill into law and ensured that the workers no longer have to worry about their pensions being cut in half.

The American Rescue Plan includes the Butch Lewis Emergency Pension Plan Relief Act of 2021, which directs the Pension Guaranty Benefit Corp. to allocate billions of dollars to avoid the drastic cuts. It should in turn shore up the Central States Pension Fund, a multi-employer fund for 1.3 million retired Teamsters, 23,500 of whom live in Wisconsin.