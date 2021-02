KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Winter weather is being blamed for crashes in Kansas and Missouri, including two fatal crashes in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Michael Dickison, 46, of Bolivar, died Monday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck on the icy pavement of Route 13 in southwestern Missouri, causing the truck to overturn before it was hit by another truck. South of St. Louis, Jimi Williams, 19, of Festus, died after his car skidded and was struck by another car.