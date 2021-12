RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm that dropped more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow overnight at some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe is slowing holiday travel on U.S. Interstate 80 in the Sierra.

Chains or snow tires are required for all vehicles in both directions on a 70-mile (112 kilometers) stretch of I-80 from the California-Nevada line to Alta, California, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of Colfax.