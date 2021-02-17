Winter storm could affect vaccine deliveries, official warns

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Winter storms hitting the country and one expected to dump snow and sleet on New Jersey could delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments, the state's top health official said Wednesday.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said during a news conference in Trenton that vaccination sites across the state are using vaccine inventory they already have to make sure appointments are kept. She said all sites must plan to reschedule vaccinations if they don't have enough of the vaccine and they should come up with a contingency plan.