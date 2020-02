Wine tasting event to support post prom Feb. 19

A wine tasting event will take place to support the Jonathan Law Post Prom on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., at SBC Restaurant and Beer Bar, 33 New Haven Ave., Milford.

There will be wine, food, silent auctions and raffles. Cost is $25 per person.

For more information, contact Stacy Konlian at 203-927-6849.