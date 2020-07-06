Window cling purchase to support Library

Judy Kennedy, Paula Goncalves, Cheryl Cappiali, Ahsley Volkens and Amy Bringardner pose in front of the Milford Public Library with their window clings.

The Friends of the Milford Library (FOML) recently launched a new community engagement fundraising activity to help you put your love for the Milford Public Library on display. For a $5 donation, the FOML are mailing supporters an exclusive “I (heart) Milford Public Library” window cling.

“We continue to be impressed by the Milford Library’s dedication to its community during these unprecedented times,” said Ashley Volkens, vice president of Public Relations of the FOML. “We encourage everyone to show off their clings on their car window, refrigerator door, or other surface for everyone to see.”

The window cling donation form may be found at milfordlibrary.org. A limited number of window clings also will be available at curbside pickup for a $5 cash donation (exact cash/change only).

The Friends of the Milford Public Library is a non-profit, 501(c)3 volunteer organization. All proceeds raised by the Friends are used to fund children and adult programs, museum passes, and expenses not covered by the Milford city budget. For questions or more information about the organization, email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.