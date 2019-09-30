Win a chance to be mayor of Milford for the day

Have you ever wanted to be mayor of Milford for the day? The opportunity could be yours, if you have the winning bid in the silent auction at this year’s Party in the Stacks fund-raising event for the Friends of the Milford Public Library.

“We have many new and returning favorites included in this year’s silent auction that will be sure to catch your eye,” said Ashley Volkens vice president of special events for the Friends of the Milford Library. “This is a perfect opportunity to get some early holiday shopping completed, stock up on birthday presents, or finally schedule some much deserved R&R.”

This year’s travel packages for the silent auction include accommodations to destinations including Williamsburg, Va.; Palm Springs, Calif.; Orlando, Fla. and your choice of one exotic destination from a handpicked list: Buenos Aires, Bali, India, or Australia.

Besides the more than 40 silent auction prizes, the party also will be adding a raffle to this year’s festivities. “The raffle will provide attendees with another opportunity to win one of the much desired prize lots,” said Pam Pilla, president of the Friends of Milford Library.

The silent auction and raffle both include a wide array of prizes from local restaurants, theatres, museums, wineries, breweries, and more. A listing of prizes may be found at biddingowl.com/Auction/index.cfm?auctionID=15627.

Online pre-bidding will take place from Oct. 7-18 at 3 p.m. at which time the highest final pre-bid on each item will be transferred to bid sheets for the silent auction at the live event which takes place on Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

For tickets, at $50, visit the Milford Library Circulation Desk, or biddingowl.com/FriendsofMilfordLibr. For questions or sponsor opportunities, email partyinstacks.milfordlib@gmail.com, call 203-783-3291 or visit milfordlibrary.org.

Event sponsors include Alternate Universe, The Crushed Grape, The Milford Bank, Sterling Printing & Graphics, Party People Inc., ShopRite of Milford and Trish Pearson Insurance.