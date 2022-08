WHITE SWAN, Wash. (AP) — Two fast-moving wildfires are prompting mandatory evacuations Friday afternoon near Spokane and the town of White Swan, officials said.

A wildfire was burning just west of downtown Spokane Friday afternoon near Palisades Park with people in the area told to leave their homes now, KXLY reported. Firefighters were at the scene of the small blaze deemed the Palisades Fire and aircraft was dropping water.