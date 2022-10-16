Wildfire in Washington state prompts evacuation orders

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington state doubled in size Sunday, prompting authorities to order evacuations as the blaze sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon.

Dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, the blaze in east Clark County was burning in rugged terrain of brush and timber and had charred about 350 acres (136 hectares) by Sunday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Natural Resouces said. Residents of an estimated 1,000 homes were under evacuation orders, the department said.