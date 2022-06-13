Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA Finals 3-2 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer June 13, 2022 Updated: June 13, 2022 11:55 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins delivered the biggest game yet in his eight-year career with 26 points and 13 rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 21 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday night for a 3-2 NBA Finals lead.
Stephen Curry contributed 16 points and eight assists but was 0 for 9 from 3-point range. The career 3-point leader’s NBA-record streak of 132 straight postseason games with at least one 3 ended, along with his NBA-best run of 233 consecutive games with a 3 between regular season and playoffs combined.
JANIE McCAULEY