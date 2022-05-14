Widow of Milford’s first Black firefighter objects to use of husband’s name for scholarship

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — The widow of the city’s first Black firefighter is calling for two officials’ resignations after she says they planned to start a scholarship in her late husband’s name without her permission.
Jolyn Walker, wife of the late Judge Walker, said Milford Chief of Staff Justin Rosen and Fire Commissioner Pete Smith had planned to start a scholarship in her husband’s name that would have helped people of color pay for test or certification fees to apply for a position within the fire department.