WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been charged with battery and disorderly conduct for separate incidents reported last year, authorities said.

Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Officer Andrew Barnett with the misdemeanor counts, television station KAKE reported.

Barnett is accused of battering a prisoner in May, officials said. The second charge accuses him of disorderly conduct at the Eisenhower National Airport in December while he was off-duty.

Barnett, a five-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of his case.