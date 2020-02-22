Wichita police offer reward in case of homeless man killed

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita are now offering a reward for information in the case of a homeless man who was found beaten to death.

The body of Bernard Woodard, 59, was found under a Wichita bridge on Feb. 10, and police still have no suspects in the killing. The Wichita Police Department is now offering an $800 reward to help find the person or people who killed Woodard, television station KSNW reported. The department's Homeless Outreach Team has also put up flyers in the community to try to get some leads in the case.

People living on the streets are fearful for their own lives following Woodard’s death, homeless advocate Allen Stoker said. He said the homeless community wants justice for Woodard, who volunteered at Breakthrough Episcopal Social Services.

“As we could tell, Bernard had done nothing to anybody," Stoker said. “So it could have been he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. But whatever the situation was we have a killer loose in the community that we need to find.”