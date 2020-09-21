Wichita man pleads guilty to having 20 pounds of meth, guns

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man who had 11 weapons and about 20 pounds of methamphetamine at his rental home in Wichita pleaded guilty Monday to drug and weapons charges, federal prosecutors said.

Wichita police officers who searched the home of Luis M. Hernandez, 40, in December 2018 found baggies of methamphetamine in a dresser and more of the drug wrapped in plastic in a barrel in a garage, according to a criminal complaint.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of firearms by a person in the U.S. unlawfully.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16.