Wichita man charged in crash that killed longtime radio DJ

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been charged in a crash that killed a longtime radio DJ.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 43-year-old Ray Anthony Watkins faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in the April 29 death of 70-year-old Don Hall. District Attorney Marc Bennett said in an email that the felony carries a sentence of 3 to 14 years.

Police said they believe Watkins ran a red light before the crash. He had minor injuries, but Hall died at the scene. Watkins was originally arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Hall has been in radio for 45 years and was the host of KEYN’s morning radio show with Barbara Baan. He also was the public address announcer for Shocker basketball games at Wichita State University.