WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a graduation party in Wichita left two teenagers dead, one who succumbed to a gunshot wound and another who was hit by a vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Police say the events unfolded after an argument Saturday night between two groups. The shooting victim, a 17-year-old Wichita boy, was taken to a nearby a hospital where he died.