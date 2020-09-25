Wichita State University president resigns

Wichita State University President Jay Golden resigned Friday, less than a year after he was hired, the Kansas Board of Regents said Friday.

Regents chair Bill Feuerborn issued a brief statement announcing Golden's resignation, but it offered few details of what led up to it.

“The Board is thankful for his service," the statement said. “We are appreciative of his hard work and dedication to the university and are grateful for his commitment to serving students. We wish him well in all his future endeavors."

Golden took over the position in January. He replaced former President John Bardo, who died last spring.

The regent's statement said Wichita State Provost Rick Muma will serve as acting president while the it considers options for an interim president.

Golden faced criticism from donors earlier this year after the university dropped Ivanka Trump as the keynote speaker at the WSU Tech graduation.