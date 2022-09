This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — For those in the market for a new car, Milford has long been the destination of choice, dozens of new and used car dealers lining Route 1 along its 5-miles length from Stratford to Orange.

And that number will grow when Genesis opens the first free-standing dealership for Hyundai’s luxury brand in the fall of 2023. All of this raises the question of just what is it about Milford that makes it irresistible to car dealers?

According to Julie Nash, Milford’s director of economic development, the city’s geographic location is part of it. And the other part is the concept of cluster retail.

“When you see a McDonald’s, you see other restaurants like Burger King,” said Nash. “A lot of those retail strategies are based on cluster retail. The Boston Post Road is essential for that kind of industry, but it also behooves a dealer to be next to another dealer as an option for shoppers.”

Chuck Dortenzio, Key Cars Auto Group director of operations, said there is a little bit of a natural attraction for all the dealerships to be together.

“It’s not as strong as it once was, but there was a time when you didn’t want to have a dealership that was by itself,” he said. “Maybe 10 years ago, the practice would be to come here, then go to Nissan and work their way down the strip, and by the end, they would find something.”

Even though most people now do research online and look at one or two cars, it’s still nice to have all the dealerships together, added Dortenzio.

For Nash, the Boston Post Road is important for dealerships and other businesses because it is a busy street, making for high visibility.

“Milford is one of the cities with some of the most on and off exists,” said Nash about the city’s position along Interstate 95. “It’s important for not just the car dealership industry but other industries for people to be able to get off the highway easily.”

Rami Abou Al Laban, chief operating officer of Key Hyundai of Milford and Genesis of Milford, agreed.

“Milford is just easy to get to,” Abou Al Laban said. “If you’re coming north or south, it’s easy to get to.”

Other than Milford’s accessibility, Dortenzio said Milford has nice proximity to major cities.

“There’s a huge customer base in Bridgeport, Milford, New Haven and we even get some customers from New York City,” he said.

One of the most recent car dealerships coming to Milford is Genesis of Milford, which recently received approval to develop the former Howard Johnson site.

The proposal for the new Genesis space includes a 24,000-square-foot showroom and repair facility with 286 parking spaces.

Abou Al Laban said in the car businesses there are markets, and it’s not easy to leave the market unless it is a brand-new car dealership.

“The state limits the distance between dealerships of the same franchise,” said Dortenzio, “so a Hyundai dealership and another Hyundai dealership can’t be within a certain distance of each other.

“For most of the dealers that are here in Milford, because of the way it’s all been set up now, they really can’t go any place else,” he said. “That’s not to say we are trapped in Milford. It’s just this is where the market is, but Milford as a town compared to other towns is probably one of the best because of the highways.”

Being centrally located is not just good for dealerships, but it also makes hiring and recruiting an easier task.

“You need your staff to easily drive to the place where they work and this is one of them,” said Abou Al Laban. “Someone could live anywhere and get here easily.”

Dortenzio added the Milford location is the store that is easiest to hire for. And some of those employees become residents.

“For our employees, the school system is good, and there’s plenty of business, shopping and medical availability for them in the city,” said Dortenzio. “All of the things that you would want for your employees are here, and there’s a beautiful beach.”

Milford’s relatively low taxes are another draw.

“The mill rate is one of the lowest in the state,” said Abou Al Laban. “In Stratford, it’s about twice as high as Milford.”

He also stated there are lots of other types of businesses along Boston Post Road that car dealerships find attractive.

“In Stratford, for example, if you open a dealership, there are like two or three places to eat, and in Milford, there’s everything you can think of,” said Abou Al Laban.

However, both Abou Al Laban and Dortenzio recognize that the upcoming Genesis of Milford is another dealership coming into town and know there is some push back from residents.

“I might have been one of them before I started in this business,” said Abou Al Laban. “Sometimes people don’t know how much dealerships contribute back to the city.”

“We have about 80 employees at this location. How much does that help? And about 75 of them eat at the local restaurant for lunch or order Door Dash,” added Dortenzio. “Through our business, we are supporting local businesses. One of our biggest vendors is a company called Lubri-Care Distributions, and they probably have every single dealership on the strip as a customer and they are located here in Milford.”

Nash said car dealerships are some of the businesses that bring in the most taxes, which helps provide more residential amenities. And those same amenities tend to attract car dealers.

“You get off Route 1 and Main Street in downtown it’s pretty rural,” said Dortenzio. “It’s nice.”