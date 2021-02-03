Whoa! Boa constrictor stuck in car dashboard freed unharmed

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (AP) — A pet boa constrictor that became stuck behind the dashboard of a car in North Carolina needed the help of some animal control officers to wriggle free. But the snake believed to measure about 5 feet in length was ultimately released unharmed from its owner's vehicle — after some car parts were removed.

Officers with the Stanly County Animal Protective Services were dispatched Tuesday to free the snake after it became trapped, The Charlotte Observer reported. A photo shared by the agency on its Facebook page showed some pieces of the dashboard had been dismantled to reach the snake and let it slither out.