Who's a hero? Some states, cities still debating hazard pay SUSAN HAIGH, Associated Press Nov. 25, 2021 Updated: Nov. 25, 2021 8:05 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - Clarissa Johnson of Hartford marches with long-term care members of the New England Health Care Employees Union, during a rally to demand new laws to protect long-term caregivers and consumers, July 23, 2020, at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. Connecticut essential state employees, who worked long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, are still waiting for "hero pay" from $22.5 million in federal pandemic funds set aside in the state budget. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - Connecticut National Guard medic Todd Smith, left, administers a shot to East Hartford High School senior Alberto Salazar Rodriguez at a mass vaccination site at Pratt & Whitney Runway in East Hartford, Conn., April 26, 2021. Connecticut National Guard and essential state employees who worked long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, are still waiting for the "hero pay" from $22.5 million in federal pandemic funds set aside in the state budget. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - A healthcare worker pray outside Saint Francis Hospital, Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Hartford, Conn. Connecticut essential state employees, such as nurses, long-term care workers, prison staff and first responders who worked long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, are still waiting for "hero pay" from $22.5 million in federal pandemic funds set aside in the state budget. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - Jack Campise talks with his mother, Beverly Kearns, through her apartment window at the Kimberly Hall North nursing home, Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Windsor, Conn. Connecticut essential state employees, such as nurses, long-term care workers, prison staff and first responders who worked long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, are still waiting for "hero pay" from $22.5 million in federal pandemic funds set aside in the state budget. Chris Ehrmann/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - An aerial view captures the Danbury Connecticut Federal Correctional Institute Sept. 24, 2004. Connecticut correctional officers are still waiting for the "hero pay" from $22.5 million in federal pandemic funds, set aside for essential state employees and members of the Connecticut National Guard who worked long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic. Douglas Healey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — When the U.S. government allowed so-called hero pay for frontline workers as a possible use of pandemic relief money, it suggested occupations that could be eligible from farm workers and childcare staff to janitors and truck drivers.
State and local governments have struggled to determine who among the many workers who braved the raging coronavirus pandemic before vaccines became available should qualify: Only government workers, or private employees, too? Should it go to a small pool of essential workers like nurses or be spread around to others, including grocery store workers?