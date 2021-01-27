Whitmer to pitch pandemic relief in State of State speech

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will seek “common ground” with the Republican-led Legislature in her State of the State address, pitching a multibillion-dollar pandemic relief plan that would prioritize coronavirus vaccinations and additional aid to schools and businesses amid the crisis.
The spending proposal, first announced last week, will comprise a “good chunk” of the her third annual speech Wednesday night, she said. The Democrat also will urge approval of a $500 million initiative to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure — initially unveiled in October — and call for passage of bills that would let counties levy local fuel and vehicle registration taxes if authorized by voters.