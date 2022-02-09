Whitmer proposes school funding boost, bonuses and tax cuts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Awash in surplus revenue and federal pandemic aid, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday proposed a $74.1 billion state budget that would significantly boost education spending, pay bonuses to frontline workers and cut taxes for retirees and low-income families.
The election year plan, if approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, includes a 5% increase in base aid for K-12 schools, universities and community colleges, and a 10% increase in revenue-sharing payments to municipalities.