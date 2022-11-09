Whitmer pledges focus on Michigan economy after reelection

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged Wednesday to “hit the ground running” and stay focused on the state’s economic fortunes in her second term but also celebrated Democrats’ sweep of statewide offices and voters’ apparent support for the party’s staunch backing of abortion rights and voting expansion.
“For the next four years, I ask you to believe in Michigan. To work with us and believe in our state. If we do, I know there is nothing we can’t accomplish,” Whitmer said Wednesday morning in Detroit. “I won’t make any predictions for the next four years but I can promise you this: we will make Michigan a place where you can envision your future.”