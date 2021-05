MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A White Bear Lake woman has been charged with two counts of stalking after she allegedly harassed real estate agents and prospective buyers who came to look at a property next door that recently was put up for sale.

The Star Tribune reports Lori E. Christensen, 57, took photos of and videotaped clients, put up “No Trespassing” signs facing the home for sale and loudly made disparaging comments about the house and the people who had lived there.