In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, frame grab from video, a fisherman anchors his boat before Cyclone Amphan made landfall, at Baguranjalpai village in East Midnapore district in West Bengal state, India. People forgot about social distancing and crammed themselves into government shelters, minutes before Cyclone Amphan crashed in West Bengal. The cyclone killed dozens of people and the coronavirus nine in this region, one of India's poorer states. Even before the cyclone, its pandemic response was lagging; the state has one of the highest fatality rates from COVID-19 in India. With an economy crippled by India's eight-week lockdown, and health care systems sapped by the virus, authorities must tackle both COVID-19 and the cyclone's aftermath.

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating across Latin America, Russia, India and Pakistan while the number of cases are flattening and businesses start to reopen in much of Europe, Asia and the United States.

India saw its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began, and Pakistan and Russia recorded their highest death tolls. Even so, many governments say they need to shift their focus to saving jobs.

In the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies, the unemployment numbers are staggering. The Federal Reserve chairman has estimated that 25% of Americans could be jobless by June, while in China analysts estimate about a third of the urban workforce is unemployed.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— A Florida man accused of coughing on and spitting at police officers while claiming to be infected with the coronavirus has been indicted by a federal grand jury. James Curry is charged with perpetrating a biological weapon hoax for the March incident in St. Petersburg. Curry’s attorney says prosecutors are stretching a law meant for terrorists.

— The coronavirus is certain to put a damper on one of the biggest Muslim holidays of the year set to begin this weekend. People usually celebrate the three-day Eid al-Fitr by traveling, visiting family and gathering for lavish meals — all of which will be largely prohibited as authorities try to prevent new outbreaks. The holiday marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

— The cyclone that battered eastern India’s coastal region has left authorities dealing with both destruction on the ground and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic made evacuations harder since many of the now-crowded cyclone shelters were being used for quarantining virus patients.

— The leader of Tanzania says his country has defeated the coronavirus through prayer. Meanwhile, the international community openly worries that President John Magufuli is hiding the pandemic’s true scale.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

ONE NUMBER:

— 4,300: An Associated Press report shows that more than 4,300 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes under a controversial state directive that was ultimately scrapped. The March 25 order requiring nursing homes to take recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals has become a thorny political issue for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who abruptly reversed the policy May 10. New York leads the nation in nursing home deaths with about 5,700.

IN OTHER NEWS:

— SPACE DEBATE: NASA and Space X are urging people to stay at home next week for the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years, worried that packing the beaches and roads along the Space Coast may not be safe. However, officials in Brevard County, home to the Kennedy Space Center, are promoting participation in an effort to jump-start a tourism industry hit hard by the coronavirus lockdowns.

— PANDEMIC PHILANTHROPY: While traditional forms of giving appear to be experiencing a marked drop in donations, people are reaching out to help others during the pandemic. That includes digital fundraising campaigns. GoFundMe pages for medical care and scrawled signs in apartment elevator banks offering help grocery shopping.

