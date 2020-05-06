What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

In this April 30, 2020 photo, a girl checks her line as people fish at Veterans Oasis Park in Chandler, Ariz. Many state fishing programs have continued to stock community lakes during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing people who have been locked up for weeks a chance to enjoy the outdoors. less In this April 30, 2020 photo, a girl checks her line as people fish at Veterans Oasis Park in Chandler, Ariz. Many state fishing programs have continued to stock community lakes during the coronavirus pandemic, ... more Photo: John Marshall, AP Photo: John Marshall, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close What you need to know today about the virus outbreak 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

From the marbled halls of Italy to the wheat fields of Kansas, health authorities are increasingly warning that the question isn’t whether a second wave of coronavirus infections and deaths will hit, but when — and how badly.

In India, which partly relaxed its lockdown this week, health authorities scrambled Wednesday to contain an outbreak at a huge market. Hard-hit New York City shut down its subway system overnight for disinfection.

Experts in Italy, which just began easing some restrictions, warned lawmakers that a new surge of virus infections and deaths is coming, and they urged intensified efforts to identify victims, monitor their symptoms and trace their contacts.

Germany warned of a second and even a third wave and threatened to re-impose virus restrictions if new cases can’t be contained.

Here are some of AP’s top stories Wednesday on the world’s coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day and APNews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak for stories explaining some of its complexities.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— The European Union predicted “a recession of historic proportions this year” due to the impact of the coronavirus as it released its first official estimates of the damage the pandemic is inflicting on the bloc’s economy. The 27-nation EU economy is predicted to contract by 7.5% this year, before growing by about 6% in 2021.

— While attention was fixated on the world's largest cities, the per capita death rates in the poor southwest corner of Georgia climbed to among the worst in the U.S. Communities that are rural, mostly African American and poor are more likely to have jobs not conducive to social distancing. They also have less access to health care, and transportation is a challenge. “It’s just gone haywire," a funeral home attendant said.

— A scientist whose advice was key in triggering Britain’s lockdown has resigned from a government advisory panel after his girlfriend crossed London to visit him at his home. Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College, said he had “made an error of judgment.” He developed models that predicted hundreds of thousands would die unless the U.K. imposed drastic restrictions to confront the coronavirus.

— A new report says more than 1 million additional people around the world could die from tuberculosis by 2025 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The study says poor people who can’t distance themselves from others while on lockdown are at greater risk. The Stop TB Partnership, a Geneva-based international body, also noted that TB hospitals are being used for coronavirus treatment. Data from countries with high TB prevalence — Kenya, India and Ukraine — was used for the report.

— House Democrats in Congress are promising to produce a mega-package stuffed with their priorities even as Republican leaders express reluctance about spending more in response to the coronavirus. Speaker Nancy Pelosi promises that the House will help state and local governments through the crisis, along with additional money for direct payments to individuals. The price? Not known yet.

___

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you’re worried about live.

___

ONE NUMBER:

— 7: The number of days in jail for a Texas hair salon owner who kept her business open despite public orders to the contrary. Shelley Luther of Dallas declined an opportunity to apologize and get a fine instead of jail. “Feeding my kids is not selfish,” she told a judge.

IN OTHER NEWS:

— CATCHING A BREAK: Fishing has emerged has a popular way to get out of the house, have fun and keep a safe distance from others. Countless federal, state and county waters have been deemed off-limits, but many community lakes are open and still being stocked.

— WORK AND FOOD: Organizers are calling it The Power of 10, an effort to rehire laid-off restaurant workers, keep independent eateries open and provide meals to neighborhood workers on the front line of the pandemic. The initiative aims to raise $10,000 per week to support 10 full-time jobs at a local restaurant. Donations start as little as $10 for one meal. “The math works everywhere,” a chef says.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak