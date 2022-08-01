What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan, elsewhere MEG KINNARD, Associated Press Aug 1, 2022 Updated: Aug 1, 2022 12:49 a.m.
In Missouri, scandal-ridden former Gov. Eric Greitens is attempting a political comeback. In Michigan, a crowded field of Republican gubernatorial candidates includes a man charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. In Arizona, a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement is running for the U.S. House.
Those are among some of the most notable contests in Tuesday's primary elections being held in six states.