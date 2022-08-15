Whanganui River 'always makes things better for me' NICK PERRY, Associated Press Aug. 15, 2022 Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 12:55 a.m.
1 of8 The upper reaches of New Zealand's Whanganui River flow on June 16, 2022. In 2017, New Zealand passed a groundbreaking law granting personhood status to the Whanganui River. The law declares that the river is a living whole, from the mountains to the sea, incorporating all its physical and metaphysical elements. Brett Phibbs/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Ngahuia Twomey-Waitai, 28, reaches into New Zealand's Whanganui River to ritually splash water on herself on June 17, 2022. “I tend to come down here quite often to cleanse myself, especially when I’m going through some big, huge changes in my life, regardless of them being good or bad," she says. “The river always makes things better for me." “Just being down here gives me a huge smile and brings me at peace with myself and my life.” Brett Phibbs/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Glenn Martin, owner of the Blazing Paddles canoe rental business, stands for a portrait along the Whanganui River in Piriaka, New Zealand, on June 16, 2022. Martin, 65, loves all the activities the river has to offer, especially the world-class trout fishing, and approves of it gaining personhood status. “I think people take more pride in it and definitely look after it a lot better because it’s just got that much more respect," he says. Brett Phibbs/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Jula Teki, known as "Aunty Sugar," stands for a portrait near the Otukopiri marae (meeting grounds) which she runs on the banks of the Whanganui River in the town of Koriniti, New Zealand, on June 15, 2022. “They call us the river rats. And we are the river people, the people of the river,” she says. “When the river is flowing good, everything is okay. When it's flooded, we just all hunker down and we know how the river’s going to react. The road’s probably going to close down, but that doesn’t mean anything to us.” Brett Phibbs/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Geoff Hipango, who manages mental health and addiction services for a tribal provider in Whanganui and who lives in a Maori marae community, stands for a portrait on the banks of the Whanganui River in New Zealand on June 15, 2022. He says its been a privilege to see the river gain personhood status after all the hard work of his elders, who never surrendered their beliefs. “Really it was only embodying what our people have always acknowledged and lived by,” he says. “It’s just that the law caught up.” Brett Phibbs/AP Show More Show Less
WHANGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Five years ago, the Whanganui River was recognized as a living person in a groundbreaking New Zealand law. For many who live along its banks, the official recognition validated the deep spiritual connection they feel with the river. They continue to feel the draw of its waters each day, whether it's to fish, canoe or refresh their lives.
