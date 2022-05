ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — A soldier who died when a B-25 bomber went down in Papua New Guinea during World War II has been laid to rest in his western Michigan hometown nearly eight decades after his death.

Dozens of relatives and local residents who had never met U.S. Army Air Force Cpl. LaVerne “Dirk” Van Dyke attended Thursday's funeral at the Zeeland Cemetery, WOOD-TV reported.