Western Balkan leaders pleased with EU investment plan

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Western Balkan leaders meeting in the Albanian capital Tirana Thursday voiced satisfaction with a large investment plan announced for the region by the European Union — which they all hope to join some day.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama described the investment plan as the EU's "greatest historic move toward the Western Balkans.” He said it would lead to “a fundamental improvement of the road, railway and port infrastructure, inter-connectivity, energy sector and digitalization.”