West bows to Russian call for 6-months aid to Syrian rebels

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Supporters of a one-year extension of humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, which Russia vetoed, are now calling for a Security Council vote on Moscow’s proposal for a six-month extension.
Ireland and Norway, who sponsored the yearlong extension that Russia vetoed last Friday, circulated a new draft resolution on Monday for a six-month extension of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until Jan. 10, 2023, with a new resolution required for a further six-month extension until July 10.