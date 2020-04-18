West Virginia sees 2 more coronavirus deaths, up to 18 total

FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va, announcing the state's plans in dealing with the coronavirus.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two more people in West Virginia have died due to the coronavirus, bringing the state’s confirmed death count to 18, officials reported Saturday.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, the two deaths are an 83-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman from Jackson County, both affiliated with a nursing home. The state did not specify which facility.

State health officials have confirmed that at least 825 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in West Virginia out of about 19,800 completed test results.

Gov. Jim Justice on Friday ordered that residents and staffers of all nursing homes in the state immediately be tested for the coronavirus.

Eldercare Health and Rehabilitation in Jackson County reported Saturday that 47 additional patients tested positive for the coronavirus, with none of them showing symptoms at the time of testing. Two are now hospitalized.

At the facility, 24 patients tested negative, and 13 tests are pending. Results are also pending for tests of 63 staff members.

