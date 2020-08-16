West Virginia hospital system restructuring plan approved

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thomas Health will emerge from bankruptcy and enable workers to keep their jobs with the West Virginia hospital system under a restructuring plan approved by a federal judge.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge in Charleston approved the plan Friday. Thomas Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January.

Thomas Health said in a news release it anticipates that financing for the restructuring plan will be completed by mid-September.

Thomas Health operates Thomas Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Health Physician Partners, all in the Charleston area. The hospital system has about 1,650 employees.