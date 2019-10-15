West Virginia gov to detail substance abuse response plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to debut a plan to help people get jobs as they recover from addiction.

The Republican governor is set to unveil the program Tuesday at Putnam Career and Technical Center in Eleanor.

Justice says the statewide collaboration will provide career training programs to people in recovery.

State officials have also announced a series of public forums on substance abuse in the state. The first forum is planned for Tuesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

West Virginia has the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the country.