West Virginia debuts foster care, workforce dashboard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A dashboard with some foster care data collected by the state of West Virginia made its debut Wednesday, more than two months after it was cut by lawmakers from a bill proposal.
Advocates have said making the data available to the public could help both policymakers and nonprofit groups interested in assisting children while keeping residents informed. It includes information on Child Protective Service placements by county; types of placements, including homes and placement facilities; workforce information broken down by both district office and county; and out-of-state placements.