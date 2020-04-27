West Haven Library offering online Zoom chats, virtual programming

The West Haven Public Library, while currently closed, is still active in the community by providing online resources, including virtual programming and digital downloadable content.

This includes movies, e-books, audiobooks, online magazines, music, educational programs, interactive Zoom chats and more, according to a release. To access digital media, you need to be a member of the West Haven Library. Signing up for a library card is available online at whpl.lioninc.org.

Digital downloadable content is available via online platforms including Kanopy, Hoopla, Overdrive, Rbdigital, CT State library and more. Residents can access these resources at whpl.lioninc.org.

Residents of New Haven County and surrounding towns may sign up for the online Zoom chats and any virtual programming at whpl.lioninc.org. It is not necessary to have a West Haven Library card to participate in online programs and chats, the release said. The library’s event calendar is available online to view and register for additional events for adults, teens and children.

Upcoming Zoom chats include: Let’s Talk Books, Thursday at 11 a.m.; and Let’s Talk Movies, Friday at 3 p.m.

Staff are available Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. by calling 203-937-4233 or by visiting whpl.lioninc.org.