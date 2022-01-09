West African leaders signal they oppose Mali junta extension

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West African regional leaders signaled Sunday that they will oppose an effort by Mali's coup leader to extend his time in power by four more years instead of holding a democratic election next month as originally promised.
The regional bloc known as ECOWAS had called for a special meeting in Ghana's capital after Malian authorities released a timetable a week ago that pushed back the presidential vote until 2026. The junta led by Col. Assimi Goita initially had agreed to hold a new election in late February, 18 months after it first seized power.