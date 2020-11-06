Well excavated in search for remains of missing woman

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — Remains found during an excavation connected to a cold case in Watertown have been sent to a forensic lab for analysis, according to investigators.

Crews dug up a well on a rural property east of Watertown Wednesday in an attempt to find the remains of Pamela Dunn, who has been missing since 2001.

Deuel County Sheriff Cory Borg said Thursday that the remains could be human or animal. They've been sent to the South Dakota Forensic Lab in Pierre.

Borg said investigators found remains in the depth between 25 feet and 29 feet.

Dunn went missing from Watertown in December of 2001. Her ex-boyfriend, David Asmussen, is serving a life sentence in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping her. However, prosecutors say no homicide charges have been filed because a body was never found, KSFY-TV reported.

Authorities have previously searching the well, located about 20 miles east of Watertown after they received a tip back in 2017.