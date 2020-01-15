Weekend storms claim 4th victim in Louisiana

HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — The severe weather that swept through Louisiana over the weekend has claimed another life.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office confirms that Ira Jefferson, 87, died Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health from head injuries suffered early Saturday when a tornado struck his home in Haughton, news outlets reported. The weather system spawned at least one EF-2 tornado in the area, news outlets reported.

Jefferson lived on the same road where 79-year-old Jerry W. Franks and 65-year-old Mary Sue Franks were found dead in the rubble of their home in the hours after the storm.

Tracey Jefferson described his great-grandfather as a veteran who loved God and going to church. The family says they plan to rebuild on the same property.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

In neighboring Caddo Parish, 75-year-old Raymond Holden was killed when a large tree fell into his home in Oil City as strong, gusty winds pushed through ahead of the storms.