Website doesn't reflect court ruling on voter registration

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's Secretary of State's office has yet to update its website to reflect the reinstatement of Election Day voter registration, more than three weeks after a court ruling temporarily blocked a Republican bid to impose more restrictive voting laws.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen on Wednesday asked the state Supreme Court to stay the ruling from District Court Judge Michael Moses, saying it upends nearly a year of voter education, election administrator training and rules “that successfully have been applied in three elections over the past year.”