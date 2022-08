This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MADRID (AP) — Spain has never had a month as hot as July in more than six decades, the national weather office AEMET said Monday.

For the first time since weather records started in 1961, July registered an average temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius (78 degrees Fahrenheit), that was 2.7 C (36 F) above the recorded average for any month of July.